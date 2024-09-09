Sizzle and Spice: It’s Pasco’s Fiery Foods Festival on Saturday

A good time is about to go down in Pasco this Saturday from 11 am till 7 pm.

Everyone is invited to attend the Fiery Foods Festival happening at Peanuts Park. It's a family fun event with a dedicated kids zone, featuring games, pony rides, face painting, and so much more! According to the City of Pasco:

This much-loved annual celebration brings together the diverse cultures of Pasco, offering fiery cuisine, live music, and family-friendly activities. The festival reflects the community’s passionate and welcoming spirit, from spicy food challenges to cultural performances.

The Fiery Foods Festival promises fun for everyone, including:

• Food Trucks & Food Vendors

• Performers

• Vendors

• Beer Garden

https://www.pasco-wa.gov/1261/13362/Fiery-Foods-Festival https://www.pasco-wa.gov/1261/13362/Fiery-Foods-Festival loading...

There will be pepper-eating contests and a taco-eating contest at at 3m.

Don't miss local celebrities try to beat the heat in the infamous pepper eating contest. And, it's the Helados La Michoacana Taco Eating Contest, where contestants are to eat as many tacos as possible.

• First place winner will receive $300 in SuperMex gift certificates

• Second Place winner will receive $200 in SuperMex gift certificates

• Third Place winner will receive $100 in SuperMex gift certificates

All the fun takes place at Peanuts Park, at 426 West Lewis Street. Columbia Street and 4th Avenue will be closed down for entertainment and vendor booths.

Everyone is invited to bring their appetites to enjoy a most flavorful day of unique foods and spices at the Fiery Foods Festival. The fun takes place from 11 am till 7 pm.

