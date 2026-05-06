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It's coming! The much anticipated grand opening of Pasco's Aquatic Center is set to open in mid June. The new Aquatic Center is in West Pasco in the Broadmoor area of Road 108 and Sandifur Parkway.

The Pasco Aquatic Center is more than a pool. It’s a place where kids learn to swim, families spend time together, and the community comes together to enjoy water, recreation, and fun.

I'd be lying if I said I wasn't excited for this. Whenever booking any kind of stay, I always check for a pool or hot tub.

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Pasco's Newest Destination for Recreation, Relaxation, and Family Fun Has It All

The Aquatic Center is both an indoor and outdoor facility, offering year-round swimming. Think about the possibilities! I know where I'm celebrating my next birthday! From family gatherings, reunions, to quinceañeras, the Aquatic Center will be the popular place to host your event.

Summer Swimming for Everyone Is on the Agenda

Whether you're floating the lazy river, or watching the kids splash and play, there's something for everyone at the new Aquatic Center. There are indoor and outdoor family hot tubs.

For thrill seekers, two 30-foot water slides start inside the building, twist outside the facility, and return indoors, featuring translucent rings that let riders catch flashes of sunlight as they spin through the slide.

There Are a Number of Pricing Options to Accommodate Your Budget

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10 Best Campgrounds in the Tri-Cities If you're looking for spot to park for the night or several, check out these campgrounds near Tri-Cities, Washington. If you're in a tent, trailer, or motor-home, one of these fine locations will be perfect for you and the family. Gallery Credit: Patti Banner