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If you're like me, you're counting down the days to the opening of Pasco's new indoor/outdoor water-park in the Broadmoor/west Pasco area near Road 100 and Road 68 corridors.

The $41 million Pasco Aquatic Center, roughly a 47,000 square-foot complex is designed for year-round use.

The "First Splash" will be June 27th. Registration and reservations will open at the ribbon cutting on June 12th

Featuring swim lessons, lap swimming, programs, and more, the facility is expected to be a major famiy recreation destination in Tri-Cities.

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A Ribbon Cutting Celebration Will Be Held on Friday, June 12th, at 4 pm.

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Reservations highly recommended and will be available June 12th online at https://www.pasco-wa.gov/1724/Pasco-Aquatic-Center or in person beginning at 4 pm at the Pasco Aquatic Center Ribbon Cutting.

While there won't be any swimming at the ribbon cutting, there will be public tours, pass sales, and reservations open. The official opening day for swimming is June 27th.

The Official Address of the Pasco Aquatic Center Is:

5204 Road 108

Pasco, WA 99301

The Pasco Aquatic Center Features Exciting Water Attractions, Including:

• Lazy River

• Lap pool

• Hot tubs

• Splash/play areas

• Party/event rooms

• Future expansion plans for a competition pool

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Read more about the Pasco Aquatic Center, the Tri-Cities' newest destination for FAMILY fun, HERE.

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