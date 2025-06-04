Urgent Update: Parking Logistics for Graduations at Toyota Center

Canva Canva loading...

If you're planning to attend a graduation at the Toyota Center in Kennewick - Be prepared.

The parking lot next to the Toyota Center and Three Rivers Convention Center is NOT available.

According to a Toyota Center Facebook post:

The parking lot adjacent to the Toyota Center and Three Rivers Convention Center is no longer accessible. Parking located behind the Toyota Center must now be accessed from Okanogan Pl. Additional parking will be available in Vista Field and is accessible from Grandridge Blvd. Parking attendants will be on-site helping direct traffic.

A Reminder That the Toyota Center Has a Clear Bag Policy for ALL Events.

Clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bags that do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″ are allowed. Small clutches that do not exceed 4.5” x 6.5” are allowed in arena.

You're Advised to Know Before You Go. Some Items are Prohibited.

• Please keep in mind that the Toyota Center has a NO-Re-Entry policy. This means all exits are final.

• No outside food or beverages are allowed. This includes open and/or sealed water bottles and candy.

Guests with specific/special dietary needs due to medical conditions or religious requirements should contact the Guest Services department at 509-737-3730.

The Toyota Center is located at 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick, WA 99336.

For questions or more information, call the Toyota Center at 509-737-3700. Visit online at yourtoyotacenter.com.

