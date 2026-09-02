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The Pacific Campus has launched a new, FREE program recognizing students for their accomplishments.

Scholar @ The PC Rewards Students With Good Grades

Students enroll with a parent or guardian, and at the end of each academic quarter, they submit their report cards. Students who have earned As and Bs qualify for rewards. Students with straight A's also will receive special recognition, as well.

A special year-end grand prize is designed to keep the momentum going all throughout the school year.

"When a community celebrates a young person's achievement, effort, and personal growth, we show them that their hard work matters and that we believe in their future," said Katie Clark, Director of Social Impact at HomeTeams. "Scholar @ The PC makes success worth celebrating while inspiring every student to build a strong body, a strong mind, and a strong future."

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The Pacific Campus Is a Health, Sports and Medical Facility

Located at 1350 North Grant Street in Kennewick, The Pacific Campus is where families spend after-school hours. Kids can swim, climb the rock wall, play tennis and pickleball, participate in swim lessons, and use the gym. Parents can train, take group fitness classes, or see a provider at the on-site clinic.

Enrollment is open now and students can join at any point during an active quarter, as long as they enroll before submitting grades. After each quarter closes, enrolled students receive submission instructions and have two weeks to send in their current grades. Rewards are announced quarterly and vary throughout the year.

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See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years Using government and news reports, Stacker has traced the history of cafeteria meals from their inception to the present day, with data from news and government reports. Read on to see how various legal acts, food trends, and budget cuts have changed what kids are getting on their trays. Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer