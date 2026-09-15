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The Pasco Police Department is addressing public concerns regarding the new residential safety program, OnePasco.

According to the City of Pasco, and the Pasco Police Department, OnePasco uses Axon Community Connect. It is NOT an Axon ALPR camera deployment.

Participation Is Voluntary. Police Do NOT Have Live Access to Your Cameras

The camera registry gives private residents and business owners the ability to register their cameras to an online portal, only accessible through permission, for law enforcement to quickly and easily use cameras to create a map of relevant cameras that could obtain actionable evidence for crimes and life-saving data.

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Authorities Are Introducing the Program Slowly, So the Community Can Ask Questions

There is no direct access to any privately-owned cameras and the registry is only used to request footage if an incident were to occur in their vicinity.

Authorities Are Building an Interactive Map of Security Cameras in Pasco That Will:

• Be accessible only to the Pasco Police Department

• Increase the efficiency of direct video evidence collection

• Provide immediate contact information to investigators for camera owners

• Enable communities to work together to create a safer Pasco

How long Does It Take to Register a Camera and What's the Cost?

Camera registration takes less than one minute via our secure online portal. Registering your cameras does not allow the Pasco Police Department access to your live video stream - it only enables investigators to know a camera is present at your location and easily request video evidence should an incident occur.

Registration doe NOT require any cost or additional hardware.

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