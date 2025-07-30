Where is the best place to live in all of Washington? Naturally, I believe the best area is our beloved Tri-Cities. We have the mighty Columbia River running through our area. And, our cities of Pasco, Kennewick, and Richland are all thriving.

Washington Is Known for It's Natural Beauty and Landmarks.

From majestic mountains and stunning views, Washington is one of the most scenic states I've had the pleasure of driving through. Seattle, with the Space Needle and Pike Place Market, is a fabulous city to visit. In fact, Seattle was just recognized as the most walkable city in the U.S.

However, More People Are Moving HERE Than Anywhere Else in Washington

According to the report from MoveBuddha, Olympia is the MOST moved-to city in all of Washington. With a population of just under 56,000 Olympia is the state capital at the southern end of Puget Sound. Olympia is the 25th largest city in the state.

Known for access to outdoor recreation, Olympia is close to forests, trails, and offers stunning views of Mount Rainier. While the cost of living in Olympia is higher than the national average, it's still more affordable than Seattle or Portland. The median home price in Olympia is $527,000.

Residents of Olympia enjoy numerous outdoor activities including kayaking, hiking and biking, with easy access to nearby trails and parks. Tumwater Falls Park is one of the hidden gems of Olympia. With beautiful waterfalls, the park is a peaceful escape and popular for hiking and picnicking.

