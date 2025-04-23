Great News! North Cascades Highway Reopens—And It’s Glorious
Let the Scenic Drives Begin: the North Cascades are Calling!
It's the best news ever for motorists as the North Cascades Highway (SR 20) has reopened.
On November 18th, 2024, WSDOT closed the highway between Ross Dam Trailhead (milepost 134) on the west side and Silver Star gate (milepost 171) on the east side due to snow and avalanche risk. The highway ropened on Tuesday.
WSDOT crews spent the last several weeks clearing snow and avalanche debris while making pavement and guardrail repairs.
WSDOT Has a Couple of Important Reminders for Travelers:
• There is NO cell service through the mountain passes.
• Look out for maintenance crews.
• Most United States Forest Service and National Park Service facilities remain closed at this time.
• Be prepared to encounter construction work on the route throughout the season.
• Turn on your headlights, stay alert for outhe motorists, motorcyclists, and bicycles.
Avoid Surprises, Always Check WSDOT Road Conditions Before Leaving.
A good rule of thumb is to view current road and travel conditions on the WSDOT Real Time Map.
State Route 20 is Washington's Longest Highway.
The highway is 436 miles in length from U.S. 101 at Discovery Bay to US 2 near the Idaho state border in Newport. According to Wikipedia:
The highway travels across Whidbey Island, North Cascades National Park, the Okanagan Highland, the Kettle River Range, and the Selkirk Mountains. SR 20 connects several major north–south state highways, including Interstate 5 (I-5) in Burlington, US 97 through the Okanogan–Omak area, SR 21 in Republic, and US 395 from Kettle Falls to Colville.
