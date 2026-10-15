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Fans of Nordstrom Rack are getting excited for the grand opening of the new Kennewick location.

The Official Grand Opening of Nordstrom Rack Will Be on Thursday, November 5

The 25,000 square foot store is located in the Tri-Cities Center at 7411 West Canal Drive, near Burlington and Dollar Tree, across from the Columbia Center Mall.

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The New Nordstrom Rack Doors Will Open at 8 am

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Shoppers are invited to the new store for music, surprises, and more. Someone will win a $1,000 Nordstrom Rack gift card.

Shoppers Take Advantage of Substantial Savings at Nordstrom Rack

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Nordstrom Rack is the off-price retail division of Nordstrom, Inc offering customers up to 70% off on apparel, beauty products, accessories, home decor, shoes, and more of the top brands sold at Nordstrom stores.

There Are Currently 6 Nordstrom Stores and 12 Nordstrom Rack Stores in Washington

"We look forward to being a part of the Kennewick community and serving our customers with an amazing offering of great brands at great prices,” said Gemma Lionello, president of Nordstrom Rack. "We’re excited to grow our footprint in the Tri-Cities market and introduce new customers to the Nordstrom experience.”

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