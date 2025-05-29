Who Loves Mushrooms??? I hope you ALL do! They are a vital part of our ecosystem and a valuable addition to our physical health. Mushrooms are a source of vitality and well-being! And it's time to celebrate the mushroom!

Sprout Some Fun! Mushroom Fest Returns to Adventures Underground in Richland, WA Unsplash loading...

Adventures Underground, located at 1391 George Washington Way, in the Uptown Shopping Center, Richland, is celebrating 18 years in business with a Birthday Bash!

The Fourth Annual Birthday Bash Set for June 6th, 7th, and 8th, 2025

Mushroom Fest 2025 is a celebration of community, creativity, and curiosity, marking 18 years as your friendly neighborhood geek hub in the heart of Uptown.

This all-ages event will take place over three days, and promises a full day of fun, fandom, and fungi-themed festivities.

A Wonderland of Festivities!

Prepare for an adventure as Adventures Underground transforms into a vibrant hub of activity. You'll find an array of local vendors, delicious eats from food trucks, and incredible artistic talent showcased by local creators.

The air will be buzzing with live music from local bands and guest DJs, creating the perfect soundtrack for your explorations.

Don't forget to swing by the Caterpillar Café for special food and drink deals, and for the adults, a refreshing Beer Garden will be waiting!

The festivities also include kid's games with prizes, crafts for all ages, and exclusive in-store sales and giveaways throughout the weekend.

"Adventures Underground has always been more than a store," says Tiffany Whitelatch, event coordinator. "Mushroom Fest is our way of saying thank you to the community that’s supported us, grown with us, and kept us weird for 18 years."

Admission is free, and festivities will run from 10 AM to 7 PM at Adventures Underground, located at 1391 George Washington Way, in the Uptown Shopping Center, Richland.

About Adventures Underground:

Founded in 2007, Adventures Underground is a locally-owned independent shop dedicated to pop culture, community, and curiosity. From comics and collectibles to board games, books, and vinyl, AU is a place for discovery—for kids, nerds, artists, and dreamers of all ages.

