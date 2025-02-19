Shoppers are stunned that Forever 21 stores are closing across America, but are they shuttering their doors here in Washington State?

The recent announced closure of Forever 21 stores has sparked rumors that the Columbia Center location may soon follow suit. I've shopped at Forever 21 so many times over the years, I would simply hate to see it go!

Forever 21 Stores That We Already Know Are Closing

The Forever 21 location at Valley Mall in Union Gap has "Store Closing" and "Total Inventory Blowout) signs.

Some Forever 21 stores have recently closed off dressing rooms because "all sales are final."

This development is part of a larger trend affecting many clothing retailers, as numerous stores across the country have shuttered their doors in recent years. Brands like Gap, J.Crew, and Victoria’s Secret have also closed multiple locations, raising questions about the future of brick-and-mortar retail.

One major factor contributing to these closures is the rise of online shopping. Consumers increasingly prefer the convenience of browsing and purchasing clothing from home, often at lower prices. E-commerce giants like Amazon and fast-fashion online retailers such as Shein have disrupted traditional retail models, leaving physical stores struggling to compete.

Is the Forever 21 in Kennewick Closing?

We don't know yet, but stay tuned! The closure of Forever 21 in Yakima may indeed foreshadow further changes at Columbia Center and beyond, as the retail landscape continues to evolve in response to consumer behavior and economic pressures.

There are 9 stores in Washington: Bellingham, Kennewick, Union Gap, Tukwila, Spokane Valley, Lynnwood, Tacoma, Vancouver, and Tulalip.

Additionally, the high costs of maintaining physical locations—such as rent, utilities, and employee wages—have placed significant financial pressure on retailers. Forever 21, for example, filed for bankruptcy in 2019, citing unsustainable overhead costs. Leased spaces in malls, which often come with hefty price tags, have become less viable as foot traffic declines.

While some shoppers still value the in-store experience, the shift toward online shopping and the financial burdens of maintaining physical stores have created a challenging environment for retailers.

FUN FACT: Did you know that Shaquille O'Neal is one of the owners of retail stores like Reebok, JCPenney's, and Forever 21?

