The Auburn Police Department is investigating a train versus motorcycle fatality collision.

The Collision Occurred Monday Morning

According to witnesses, the fatal crash happened at the intersection of West Main Street and C Street SW. at about 11:50 am.

The Motorcyclist Was Deceased Upon Officers' Arrival

Witnesses reported that the motorcyclist rode past the lowered railroad crossing arms. The investigation is ongoing.

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Road Closures Are in Effect

The Auburn Police Department is asking people to avoid the area and for motorists to use alternate routes. West Main Street is closed between C Street NW and B Street NW.

WSDOT and Operation Lifesaver Stress Safety

The mission of Operation Lifesaver Inc. is to reduce deaths and injuries. Trains have the right of way 100% of the time over vehicles and pedestrians. In the US, a person or vehicle is hit by a train EVERY THREE HOURS.

If You See a Train Coming, WAIT

Flashing lights and a lowering gate means a train is approcahing. Do NOT proceed until the gates go COMPLETELY up and the lights go OFF. It's illegal to go around lowered gates in a vehicle, on a bike, or on foot.

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