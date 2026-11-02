Motorcyclist Killed in Train Collision at Auburn Railroad Crossing Monday
The Auburn Police Department is investigating a train versus motorcycle fatality collision.
The Collision Occurred Monday Morning
According to witnesses, the fatal crash happened at the intersection of West Main Street and C Street SW. at about 11:50 am.
The Motorcyclist Was Deceased Upon Officers' Arrival
Witnesses reported that the motorcyclist rode past the lowered railroad crossing arms. The investigation is ongoing.
Read More: High Tech Grappler system Takes Down Attempted Murder Suspect
Road Closures Are in Effect
The Auburn Police Department is asking people to avoid the area and for motorists to use alternate routes. West Main Street is closed between C Street NW and B Street NW.
WSDOT and Operation Lifesaver Stress Safety
The mission of Operation Lifesaver Inc. is to reduce deaths and injuries. Trains have the right of way 100% of the time over vehicles and pedestrians. In the US, a person or vehicle is hit by a train EVERY THREE HOURS.
If You See a Train Coming, WAIT
Flashing lights and a lowering gate means a train is approcahing. Do NOT proceed until the gates go COMPLETELY up and the lights go OFF. It's illegal to go around lowered gates in a vehicle, on a bike, or on foot.
LOOK: The longest highways in America
Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang
LOOK: The top small towns for taking in America's fall foliage
Gallery Credit: Stacker