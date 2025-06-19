Motorcycle lane splitting is something that, as a rider, gives you a quick 'get through traffic' leeway that you might love if you're in a hurry and hate waiting in traffic.

For drivers of vehicles, however, it always makes us nervous. But this maneuver is completely legal in California.

Lane splitting is illegal in most states in the United States.

Traffic-filled areas are notorious for impatient drivers, and maneuvering through congestion can be a challenge. Many motorcycle riders are in favor of this law, which legalizes the way for them to zoom right between traffic lanes.

It scares me so much to see riders do this. Not unlike bicyclists who do the same thing in the Seattle area. As a vehicle driver, you have to be aware that someone could be flying right by your driver's side door with little notice.

Get our free mobile app

Washington Traffic Safety Says, Numerous studies (primarily from the United Kingdom, France, and Australia) have brought focus to an emerging research consensus. At its core, the issue of lane-sharing involves a conflict of perceptions, attitudes, and needs between motorcyclists and other road users.

I rode a Harley Davidson Road Hog for a few years. I loved it! Rode all around the country and luckily never had to lay my bike down. I did however, have a couple of 'close calls'

I never did ride between lanes like the 'lane splitting' because that has always seemed too dangerous. And, I did ride through California. On the other hand, 'Lane Sharing', where you ride staggered with another rider, I have done, and I've ridden side by side.

Both of those scenarios seem reasonable. But going between two lanes of traffic seems too dangerous, in my opinion. Now, if they were completely stopped? Well, that might be a different story. What do you think? Share your thoughts.

Washington State Motorcycle Riders Face Astounding Death Risk Over Drivers

10 Tips to Allow Cars and Motorcycles to Safely Coexist It's possible for cars, trucks, and motorcycles to safely share the road, but it takes mindfulness and cooperation on everyone's part. Remember these 10 tips before heading out on your next journey. Gallery Credit: Cindy Campbell