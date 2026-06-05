Moses Lake Police arrested a woman after stealing from a grocery store twice. The suspect is also accused of assaulting a store employee.

On Thursday at 7 pm, Moses Lake Police officers were called to Rains Food at 1253 Pioneer Way for a reported theft. After investigation, it was determined that the 52-year old Everett woman committed two separate thefts from the store.

Kristine Reneau is accused of using force against the store employee who tried to stop her in both incidents. According to Moses Lake Police:

During the first theft, Reneau allegedly attempted to strike a 30-year-old female store clerk from Moses Lake and threatened her. During the second incident, Reneau reportedly damaged merchandise inside the store and threw items at the same employee.

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The Suspect Is Accused of Assaulting Another Store Employee

After witnessing the disturbance, a 33-year old employee entered the store to intervene. He was able to detain the suspect until officers arrived at the scene. The male employee suffered a cut to his face in the altercation.

Reneau Was Arrested and Booked Into the Grant County Jail on Charges Including:

• Two Counts of Robbery in the First Degree

• Two Counts of Assault in the Fourth Degree

• One Count of Malicious Mischief

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