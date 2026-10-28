Two men are behind bars after leading Moses Lake Police on a high-speed pursuit on Tuesday.

Detectives Were Investigating a Suspect for Unlawfuul Firearm Possession

Detectives with the Moses Lake Police Department Street Crimes Unit attempted a traffic stop on a white Ford Explorer as part of an ongoing investigation of 18-year old Noah McKinney. As the truck stopped on Road 4 NE near Road K NE, the suspect was seen placing an item in the back seat.

Then McKinney Traded Seats With 18-Year-Old Manuel Olivarez

Once he was in the driver's seat, Olivarez took off at a high rate of speed, leading officers on a brief pursuit. After turning onto Road K.5, not realizing the street is a dead end, Olivarez had nowhere to go, but through a resident's private property.

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Olivarez Continued to Drive the Explorer Till it Broke Down

Olivarez drove the vehicle down a steep hillside, where at the bottom, McKinney jumped out and fled. Detectives provided K-9 warnings, and McKinney surrendered.

Meanwhile, Olivarez continued driving, crashing through a fenced cattle pasture in the damaged vehicle until it broke down completely. He fled on foot, but was quickly found walking along Road 4.2 NE.

Both Suspects Were Arrested and Booked Into Jail

Olivarez was booked into the Grant County Jail for attempting to elude, and hit and run, while McKinney is facing firearms violations. After detectives obtained a warrant for the Explorer, they found a Glock pistol that was converted to fire as a machine gun.

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