Grant County Deputies arrested a 40-year old man Sunday morning for domestic violence.

Paul Megard allegedly assaulted a victim in the 1000 block of Vandenburg Loop in unicorporated Moses Lake. According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office:

The person reporting the incident said Megard had assaulted the victim, was armed with a handgun, and sitting in a red truck. Megard is a convicted felon who can’t possess a gun.

After Deputies arrived at the scene, they witnessed the suspect making several movements to indicate he was attempting to hide a weapon under his clothing. As Deputies ordered Megard to exit the truck he was in, he did NOT comply with them.

Instead, Megard Attempted to Get Back Inside the Pickup Truck.

Believing the suspect was armed, the Deputies tried to take Megard into custody. Megard resisted arrest. As more Deputies arrived at the scene, Megard was eventually taken into custody.

As Expected, Deputies Discovered a Revolver Hiddern Underneath His Clothing.

Jason Stitt Jason Stitt loading...

Megard was booked into the Grant County Jail for investigation of being a felon in posssession of a firearm, obstructing law enforcemement, and fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries, declined medical care, and was provided with a list of resources to help her get out of the domestic violence.

Grant County Deputies want you to know that if you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. In Grant and Adams Counties, please calll New Hope at 888-560-6027.

Get our free mobile app

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)