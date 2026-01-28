A Moses Lake School District bus involved in a collision with a car.

It’s amazing nobody was hurt.

Miraculousy, No One Was Injured When the School Bus Was Rear-Ended.

The incident happened Tuesday, just before 7 am, on Wheeler Road and Road O-NE. According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office:

There Were 15 Students on Board the Bus at the Time of the Collision

While the Sheriff's Office doesn't typically release photos of vehicles involved in collisions, since no one was injured in this car versus school bus collision, they chose to share the image.

The car, driven by an adult and with two children properly restrained in car seats in the back, rear-ended and then went partially under the bus. It’s amazing nobody was hurt.

READ MORE: Measles Outbreak Raises Concerns in Washington State Schools

As Police and Grant County Sheriff's Deputies arrived at the scene, it was determined that no one was injured in the collision. The students were transferred to another school bus, and continued on to school.

Rear-End Collisions Are the Most Common School Bus Accidents.

Authorities say this is a visual reminder of what can happen if you're not being attentive. All drivers are urged to use the three-second rule to keep a safe distance between your vehicle and the bus to ensure enough reaction time.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli