Miracle in Moses Lake: Car vs School Bus, Zero Injuries
A Moses Lake School District bus involved in a collision with a car.
Miraculousy, No One Was Injured When the School Bus Was Rear-Ended.
The incident happened Tuesday, just before 7 am, on Wheeler Road and Road O-NE. According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office:
There Were 15 Students on Board the Bus at the Time of the Collision
While the Sheriff's Office doesn't typically release photos of vehicles involved in collisions, since no one was injured in this car versus school bus collision, they chose to share the image.
The car, driven by an adult and with two children properly restrained in car seats in the back, rear-ended and then went partially under the bus. It’s amazing nobody was hurt.
As Police and Grant County Sheriff's Deputies arrived at the scene, it was determined that no one was injured in the collision. The students were transferred to another school bus, and continued on to school.
Rear-End Collisions Are the Most Common School Bus Accidents.
Authorities say this is a visual reminder of what can happen if you're not being attentive. All drivers are urged to use the three-second rule to keep a safe distance between your vehicle and the bus to ensure enough reaction time.
