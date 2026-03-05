Getty Editorial Getty Editorial loading...

Measles cases are rising in Washington state.

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) Has confirmed 26 cases

All measles cases occurred in people who are unvaccinated (24 cases) or whose vaccine status is not known (2 cases).

14 confirmed cases have been reported in Snohomish County, 8 in Clark County, 3 confirmed cases in Stevens County, and 1 in Kittitas County. According to a news release:

The 26 measles cases reported during the first two months of 2026 are already more than double the 12 cases reported statewide in all of 2025. More than half of the measles cases reported in Washington in 2026 are linked to an outbreak with three or more related cases. By contrast, there were no outbreaks of measles reported in 2025.

Nationally, the U.S. Has Reported More Than 1,100 Measles Cases in 2026

About 80% of the cases in Washington state this year are in children, 16 cases in kids ages 5 - 17, and four cases in children younger than 5.

Measles Is Highly Contagious, Spreading When an Infected Person Coughs or Sneezes

"MMR vaccine saves lives and is our best defense against measles," said Dr. Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, State Health Officer, DOH. "Though measles was declared eliminated in the United States 26 years ago, we are seeing more and more cases linked to outbreaks in other states, particularly in families that are unvaccinated. You just never know when or where your family might be exposed to measles, so make sure everyone is up to date on MMR vaccine, one of the best-tested vaccines around."

One dose of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine is 93% effective, while two doses are 97% effective.

