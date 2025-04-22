Urgent: Missing Mail? Man in Custody For Stealing U.S. Mail

Benton County Sheriff's Office-Facebook Benton County Sheriff's Office-Facebook loading...

Benton County Sheriff's Deputies took a man into custody after he was seen taking mail from a resident's mailbox. Officers responded to a call late Monday in the 6000 block of Arrowhead avenue in Kennewick.

Upon Arrival, Deputies Found the Man Walking North on Bonnie Avenue.

The suspect accused of stealing mail was identified as 44-year old Zachary Nichols. After investigation, it was determined that Nichols was found to have an active 72-hour hold for Burglary. The hold was issued by the Richland Police Department.

Nichols Was Taken Immediately Into Custody Without Incident.

Officers found Nichols was in possession of several pieces of mail from residents in the 6000 block of Arrowhead avenue. The stolen mail was delivered to the righful owners.

Mail Theft in Washington State is a Class C Felony.

A person convicted of mail theft may face up to 5 years in prison, and a $10,000 fine. However, a first offense may be charged as petty theft, a misdemeanor, with a fine of $1,000.

