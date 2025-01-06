Man Arrested in Kennewick for Gun Brandishing

A 40-year old man was arrested for brandishing a gun on Sunday in Kennewick.

Officers responded to a disturbance in progress at Sportsman's Warehouse. A caller reported a male in the parking lot was "mean-mugging" them and brandished a firearm. The caller provided police with a description of the suspect and his vehicle.

A High-Risk Stop was initiated by responding officers.

Upon arrival, police quickly located the suspect vehicle leaving the scene and pulled it over. The suspect, Jesse Collinge was detained. Officers saw firearms in the vehicle and obtained a search warrant.

After investigation, it was determined that Collinge brandished a firearm, after lifting his shirt to diplay it to the reporting caller. The suspect is accused of stealing the magazine to a firearm from Sportsman's Warehouse. Collinge is not permitted to possess firearms.

Officers executed the search warrant on Collinge’s vehicle and recovered a semi-automatic pistol, BB gun that Collinge was attempting to use like a real firearm, which had a real magazine inserted, and the stolen firearm magazine.

The suspect was booked into the Benton County Jail.

Collinge is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, weapons capable of producing bodily harm (brandishing), theft in the 3rd-degree, and driving with a suspended license.

The Kennewick Police Department is commending the reporting caller in the way they handled this incident. The caller did NOT engage the suspect. They separted from the suspect, and called 9-1-1. Engaging the suspect may have led to individuals being injured.

