Luke Bryan’s Summer Tour Is Making a Big Stop at White River Amphitheatre

Luke Bryan Live at White River Amphitheatre on Saturday, August 8

Country music superstar Luke Bryan is bringing his high-energy live show to White River Amphitheatre on Saturday, August 8, 2026 - with special guests: Drew Baldridge, Karley Scott Collins, Shane Profitt & DJ Rock

Tickets for this highly anticipated summer concert go on sale on Friday, January 30, with details available through official ticket outlets.

The presale window for fan club members and select cardholder programs typically opens in the days leading up to the public on-sale, giving dedicated fans an early opportunity to secure seats before the general public sale begins.

Bryan, a multiple award-winning entertainer known for hits like “Country Girl (Shake It for Me),” “Play It Again,” and “One Margarita,” consistently delivers crowd-pleasing performances full of sing-alongs and party anthems.

His tours routinely span dozens of cities across North America and are among the most popular live events on the summer concert calendar.

Whether you’re planning a night out with friends or a family summer adventure, the Luke Bryan show at White River Amphitheatre promises to be one of the standout country music events of the season.

Mark your calendar:

📅 Date: Saturday, August 8, 2026

🎟️ Tickets on Sale: Friday, January 30

Stay tuned to Luke Bryan’s official website and ticket partners for the latest updates, presale codes, and seating options.

KORD will also give you a chance to win tickets, so thanks for keeping the KORD plugged in.