Two men from the Kingston area are behind bars after police say they're accused of a drive-by shooting and illegally carrying loaded firearms. A witness reported seeing shots fired from a moving vehicle near Poulsbo.

Deputies Responded at the Scene Just After 1 am on Wednesday, November 18

Kitsap County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to Northwest Finn Hill Road and Clear Creek Road Northwest after a caller reported seeing shots fired from an older, dark colored four door sedan. The vehicle was speeding southbound on Clear Creek Road. According to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office:

The gunfire appeared random and not targeted at anyone, according to the witness. There are homes in the area, but none were struck by the rounds fired.

Read More: Irrigon Driver Arrested After 100-mph Pursuit Through Boardman

Deputy Spots Suspect Vehicle and Makes Traffic Stop

Kitsap County sheriff's Office via Facebook Kitsap County sheriff's Office via Facebook

A responding officer saw a car matching the vehicle's description and pulled the driver over. Three occupants were instructed to exit the vehicle, and the deputy saw a gun in the front passenger door. After a search warrant was obtained, a second handgun was found with loaded magazines and loose ammunition.

Two Men Were Detained During the Traffic Stop

The men, 20 and 22-years-old were arrested, while a 22-year-old female was released. The males were booked into the Kitsap County Jail for suspicion of drive-by shooting and carrying loaded weapons in a vehicle without a concealed pistol license.

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