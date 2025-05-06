Oh, how I love it when the weather is good and communities come alive with fun events for us all to enjoy!

And let's face it, who doesn't love seeing Classic Cars cruise by, reminding us all of sweet memories from our past?

Liberty Christian's Patriot Show & Shine in Tri-Cities Thrills Classic Car Enthusiasts!

There is something about seeing the cars that reminds us of our teenage years, first dates, or trips to the local burger joint for a soda with a friend!

Nostalgic reminders from some of the best parts of growing up!

Throw in a few classic songs, and it's like you're reliving your childhood.

By participating in this year's event, you'll be helping to fund Liberty Christian Schools, so expect to enjoy the Silent Auctions, Raffles, Entertainment, Food, and MORE!

Classic car enthusiasts, community members, and families are invited to celebrate a decade of automotive excellence at the 10th Annual Patriot Show & Shine, hosted by Liberty Christian.

This exciting event will take place on Saturday, May 10, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 2:30 PM at 2200 Williams Blvd, Richland, WA 99354 .

Be sure to tell your friends and spread the word!

