Great news for the town of Leavenworth! The town's massive holiday lights festival is back up and running, after a major storm knocked out power.

The popular Christmas vacation destination for many of us took a hit, and had to cancel the festival of lights extravaganza last weekend. However, thanks to hardworking crews, repairs were less than expected, and the lights are back on. Christmastown activities are back on, and businesses are OPEN.

Leavenworth's Village of Lights: Chrismastown Features Half a Million Lights

Each winter, Leavenworth glows with over half a million lights from 6 AM–11 PM daily, through February. Free to enjoy, this Bavarian snow-globe scene is magical anytime—though January and February offer quieter, snow-dusted strolls.

My husband and I got the opportunity to experience Leavenworth and the first snow of the season in November. It was magical! The lights were amazing, and the snowfall was a lot!

We also got the opportunity to to ride the Alpine Coaster, affectionately named the Tumwater Twister. If you get the opportunity to visit Leavenworth Adventure Park, do it!

Currently, US Highway 2 Remains Closed, Due to Severe Flood Damage.

The 49-mile stretch of the popular road between Skykomish and Leavenworth is closed, with no timeline set for reopening.

If you're planning a holiday trip to Leavenworth, visit Leavenworth.org.

