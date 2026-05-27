For one local shoe store, it appears a shoplifting spree has finally walked its last mile.

After days of quietly slipping through the cracks, two alleged retail thieves finally ran out out of luck in Lacey. Police say the pair was running the same scheme repeatedly, targeting a local Famous Footwear store.

It's About Time These Two Criminals Were Caught at Their Game

The Patrol and Community Resource Officers with the Lacey Police Department arrested the two suspects for organized retail theft.

Read More: 40-Year Old Wanted for Robbery and Identity Theft in Kennewick

The Seedy, Greedy Pair Hit Up the same Business on Multiple Occasions

According to the Lacey Police Department, Patrol Officers teamed up with Community Resource Officers to investigate a string of suspicious incidents connected to the business. What they uncovered was the unbelievable picture of a bold and calculated operation. Investigators say the suspects visited the store multiple times, helping themselves to merchandise while relying on what many people refer to as the “five-finger discount.”

Once enough evidence was gathered, Police moved quickly to arrest the two suspects. They were booked into jail on charges of Organized Retail Theft in the Second Degree, along with additional theft-related charges.

Retail Theft Is a Growing Concern for Businesses Nationwide

Organized crews often target the same stores again and again. In this case, investigators say teamwork between patrol officers and community resource personnel helped bring the alleged thieves’ operation to an end.

Get our free mobile app