A Gig Harbor man is in jail for DUI after Kitsap County Sheriff's Deputies found him slumped over the steering wheel.

Deputies Responded to Reports of a Vehicle Blocking Traffic

Early Saturday, at about 1:30 am, officers responded to the area of Sunset Avenue NE near the intersection of NE McWilliams Road near Bremerton. Upon arrival, Deputies found a 43-year old man slumped over the steering wheel the parked vehicle, which was running with the headlights on.

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The vehicle was partially blocking the northbound lane. According to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office:

Deputies woke the man and conducted field sobriety tests. The results showed evidence of impairment. A breathalyzer examination later measured the man’s blood alcohol concentration at .212, nearly three times the legal limit of .08.

The Man Was Arrested and Booked on Suspicion of DUI

In Washington State, a standard DUI is considered a gross misdemeanor punishable by up to 364 days in jail, with a maximum fine of $5,000. The average combined costs with attorney fees, and higher insurance rates can reach between $10,000 to $30,000 depending on varraying circumstances.

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