An alert motorist in a school zone called 9-1-1 to warn of a possible DUI driver, after the suspect crashed into a tree.

911 Caller Reported Dangerous Driving

The woman was reported swerving erratically before stopping at a school crosswalk in a Port Orchard school zone. The vehicle remained stationary for an extended period of time, even though traffic had cleared. According to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office, just minutes later, the suspected DUI driver veered off the road and ran into a tree.

Deputies discovered multiple alcoholic beverage containers inside the vehicle. The driver refused field sobriety tests and a breathalyzer test.

Driver Refused Sobriety And Breath Tests

After a search warrant was obtained, a blood draw was performed at a local medical center. The suspect was booked into the Kitsap County Jail.

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Suspect Booked Into Kitsap County Jail

The 25-year-old diver is facing multiple charges, including DUI, as well as driving without a required interlock device.

What's most disturbing about this, is the fact that one of the charges is "driving without a required interlock device." This means that this is NOT the first DUI for this driver. Unbelievable.

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