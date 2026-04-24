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A man was taken into custody after a several-hours long standoff at a Kennewick home.

On Thursday night, Benton County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a home in the 1700 block of South Gum Street after a disturbance involving a man armed with a knife threatened another.

Upon Arrival, Deputies Got a Male and Female Safely Out of the Home

As Officers removed two people from the residence, the suspect barricaded himself inside, refusing to obey commands to exit the home. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office:

The suspect was reported to be under the influence of alcohol and has a history of violence with law enforcement.

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As Deputies and law enforcement contained the area around the residence, several attempts were made to call the suspect out of the home. The suspect refused to exit the residence.

As the Suspect Refused to Exit, Tri-City SWAT Was Brought on Scene to Assist

Our partners from the Tri-City Regional SWAT Team responded and took over the scene. After several hours of negotiations and tactics, the male was taken into custody.

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The suspect was booked into the Bentonm County Jail and is facing several felony charges.

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