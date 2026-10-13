Kennewick Rolls Out New Recycling Carts for Easier, Safer Collection

Kennewick Rolls Out New Recycling Carts for Easier, Safer Collection

WM Kennewick via Facebook

The City of Kennewick and Waste Management are excited to introduce a new recycling program to residents.

Open-Top Bins Will Be Replaced With Covered, Easy-Roll Carts for Customers

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Residents should receive their new carts within the first two-weeks of November, and are encouraged to begin utilizing them imediately.

“We are excited to collaborate with the City of Kennewick on this important step forward for the community,” said Tobias Magana, senior manager for the WM collections in Kennewick. “The new carts are expected to make it easier, safer and more convenient for residents to Recycle Right®.”

Read More: Lithium-ion Battery Fire Spreads From Forgotten Closet to Safety Lesson for Residents

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The New Recycling Carts Are Much Larger and Safer

The new 96-gallon carts hold five times more recyclable materials than the older bins. Sturdy handles and wheels make the bins easy to roll to the curb. Fitted lids will keep the recyclables secure, and automated collection will be safer for drivers, who will pick up using new trucks with mechanical arms to lift the carts and empty the recyclables.

A New Recycling Schedule Begins in November

Curbside recycling collection will change to every other week for residential customers. However, garbage collection continues weekly, with service days staying the same.

Residents will receive their new recycling schedule by mail in November. The new schedules will also be attached to the new carts. There's a map showing the shedules on the WM website - WM Kennewick New Recycling Program.

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Filed Under: Kennewick
Categories: Tri-Cities News, Featured

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