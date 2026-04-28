Kennewick Parks and Recreation invites you to get involved in this summer's activities, as registration is NOW open. You don't want to miss out on any of the fun.

Kennewick Parks and Recreation Summer Activities Registration is NOW Open

Everyone is invited to get in on a wide variety of activities for all ages. Summer swim lesson registration starts June 1st.

We encourage you to visit our Kennewick Recreation Registration Site to browse a comprehensive list of available activities, complete with detailed descriptions. This website is the easiest way to navigate and register for activities that may interest you and your family.

Keep in mind that additional activities may be added, outside the traditional season-guide schedule.

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Kennewick Parks and Recreation operates several facilities, including the Keewaydin Community Center and Numerica Pavillion. Various programs and services are provided. Every day there's something different for all interests.

The Keewaydin Community Center offers a variety of games for your enjoyment. Come down and play a game of Bunco, Chinese Mah-Jongg, Dominoes, Pinochle, Bridge, Cribbage or participate in Wood Carving, Creative Palette Art, and Sewing.

There's nothing worse than missing oout. So, make sure to keep checking the registration pages for when to get in.

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LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.

Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance. Gallery Credit: Peter Richman