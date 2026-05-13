40-year-old Wanted for Robbery and Identity Theft in Kennewick
Kennewick Police are asking for the public's help to locate a wanted female suspect. If you see the suspect, do NOT approach. Call Police at 509-628-0333 so they can take her into custody.
40-year old Shauna Marie Hannigan has several warrants and is wanted for a new charge of Robbery 1st Degree. According to the police department, the suspect's original charges were:
• Robbery 1st
• Identitiy Theft 2nd
• False Statement to Police
• Possession of a Controlled Substance
Shauna Marie Hannigan 5'08" tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds. If you see her, do NOT approach. Please call 509-628-0333 so Police can take her into custody.
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In WA, First-Degree Robbery is One of the Most Serious Theft-Related Crimes
Force or intimidation is a part of the charge, making it a Class A Felony. This is the highest felony level in the state.
Potential penalties for first-degree robbery in Washington can include:
• Up to life in prison
• Up to a $50,000 fine
• Long-term community custody/probation
• A permanent felony record
If you have information on the whereabouts of Shauna Marie Hannigan, and wish to remain anonymous, you can leave a tip here.