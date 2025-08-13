Kennewick Police Take Man Into Custody for Felony Assault

Kennewick Police Take Man Into Custody for Felony Assault

Kennewick Police Department
Kennewick Police - Facebook
loading...

Kennewick Police were called out to a sketchy situation with a firearm on 4th avenue. The situation occurred on Tuesday night in the 2100 block of West 4th Avenue.

Police Were Called to a Disturbance With a Firearm

Just after 7 pm, officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of 4th Ave, for a firearm disturbance. The victim stated a man pointed a firearm at her, fired a shot, and then fled into a local business.

The victim had called in about a male that had pointed a firearm at her and potentially fired a shot. The suspect, 29 year old Elias Huerta-Camacho, had then fled into a local business.

Read More: Motorcyclists Shatter Speed Limits at 115 mph in Oregon

As Police canvassed the area, they contained the business. The suspect ran out of the business. As Police gave chase, Elias had the firearm in hand, and threw it over a fence.

Kennewick Police Department-Facebook
loading...

Police retrieved the gun from a yard, and it was learned that the suspect is a convicted felon.

The Suspect Eventually Gave Up and Was Taken Into Custody.

Elias Huerta-Camacho was booked into the Benton County Jail for a number of charges, including, assault 2nd Degree, and unlawful possession of a firearm. He's also facing charges for obstructing a public servant and resisting arrest.

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you?

Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.

Gallery Credit: Isabel Sepulveda

LOOK: The biggest scams today and how you can protect yourself from them

Using data from the BBB Scam Tracker Annual Risk Report, Stacker identified the most common and costly types of scams in 2022.
Categories: Tri-Cities News

More From 610 KONA