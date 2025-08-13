Kennewick Police - Facebook Kennewick Police - Facebook loading...

Kennewick Police were called out to a sketchy situation with a firearm on 4th avenue. The situation occurred on Tuesday night in the 2100 block of West 4th Avenue.

Police Were Called to a Disturbance With a Firearm

Just after 7 pm, officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of 4th Ave, for a firearm disturbance. The victim stated a man pointed a firearm at her, fired a shot, and then fled into a local business.

The victim had called in about a male that had pointed a firearm at her and potentially fired a shot. The suspect, 29 year old Elias Huerta-Camacho, had then fled into a local business.

As Police canvassed the area, they contained the business. The suspect ran out of the business. As Police gave chase, Elias had the firearm in hand, and threw it over a fence.

Police retrieved the gun from a yard, and it was learned that the suspect is a convicted felon.

The Suspect Eventually Gave Up and Was Taken Into Custody.

Elias Huerta-Camacho was booked into the Benton County Jail for a number of charges, including, assault 2nd Degree, and unlawful possession of a firearm. He's also facing charges for obstructing a public servant and resisting arrest.

