Kennewick Police are contiuning their investigation of a reported assault on Monday.

According to the Kennewick Police Department, just before 12:20 pm officers were dispatched to the area of North Edison Street and Paul Perish Drive for a reported assault. Upon arrival, officers found the victim had sustained serious injuries.

The Accused Suspect Fled the Scene on Foot.

Due to the severity of the incident, the K-9 unit was deployed to track the suspect. Police say no weapons were used in the attack.

While the suspect hasn't been located, Police are continuing to investigate.

