Kennewick Police Arrest Man for Suspected Child Abuse

Kennewick Police and Child Protective Services were notified of a suspected child abuse case recently.

On June 3rd, an 8-Week Old Infant Was Taken to a Local Hospital for Evaluation.

After examination, it was determined the infant had sustained a bone fracture. Then, the infant was transported to Spokane for further evaluation, where it was determined that the infant had multiple bone fractures. The injuries were sustained from non-accidental trauma.

CPS Was Contacted; the Infant And a Juvenile Were Taken Into Protective Custody.

The City of Spokane Police Department assisted in responding to the Spokane Hospital to obtain more information regarding suspected abuse. After investigation, it was determined that the infant sustained injuries from the biological father.

On Thursday, 28-Year-Old Deven Cooper Was Taken Into Custody.

Deven was arrested by detectives in Kennewick on 06-05-25 and booked into the Benton County Jail for violation of RCW 9A.36.130 Assault of a child in the 2nd degree.

The infant remains in stable condition and is expected to be released from medical care within the next couple of days. Kennewick Police remind parents:

If you find yourself struggling as a parent, we want you to know help is available in Washington. If you need assistance, please call the free parent trust family help line at 1-800-932-4673 or if you are in crisis call 866-427-4747 or call or text “988”.

More information and additional resources can be found here.

