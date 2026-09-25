An unbelievable scene unfolded early Friday morning in Kennewick had firefighters in action to prevent flames of a fast and furious fire from spreading to nearby structures. Firefighters arrived to an unbelievable scene.

Kennewick Firefighters Were Dispatched to a Kennewick Residence

What was originally reported as a vegetation fire turned out to be a car fire just east of the Kennewick city limits Friday morning.

Benton County Fire District #1 responded to the residence near East 26th Avenue and South Gum Sreet, where they found a pickup truck and tree fully engulfed in a dangerous inferno.

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Firefighters Were Able to Extingusish the Flames

Benton County Fire District #1 via Facebook Benton County Fire District #1 via Facebook

Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading further to several other cars nearby. One additional vehicle suffered some heat damage and a portion of fence was also burned.

Fire fighters were successful in preventing the aggressive flames from spreading to several other structures in the area.

Fortunately, NO injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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