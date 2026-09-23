Kennewick Police Search for Man Wanted in Assault With Deadly Weapon
Kennewick Police are asking for your help to locate a dangerous suspect wanted for assault.
According to the Kennewick Police Department, Alex Andrew Yzaguirre is wanted for Assault 2nd-Degree (Deadly weapon).
The Police Department Features Wanted Wednesday on Facebook
• Name: Alex Andrew Yzaguirre
• Age: 36-years-old
• Description: Male, 5'7" tall, weighs 190 pounds
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If You Have Information on the Whereabouts of Alex Andrew Yzaguirre:
If you see this individual, do not approach. Please call dispatch right away so officers can respond and take this person into custody. Non-Emergency dispatch can be reached at 509-628-0333.
Anonymous tips can be left at kpdtips.com.
Consequences of Assault Second-Degree (Deadly Weapon)
Assault in the second degree with a deadly weapon is a serious felony charge applied when someone intentionally attacks or attempts to harm another using a weapon that can cause death or serious physical harm.
Second-degree assault in Washington is typically a Class B felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000.
If you see Alex Yzaguirre, call 9-1-1. Do NOT approach. You can call non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333 to report any information.
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