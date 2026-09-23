Kennewick Police Search for Man Wanted in Assault With Deadly Weapon

Kennewick Police Search for Man Wanted in Assault With Deadly Weapon

Kennewick Police Department via Facebook

Kennewick Police are asking for your help to locate a dangerous suspect wanted for assault.

According to the Kennewick Police Department, Alex Andrew Yzaguirre is wanted for Assault 2nd-Degree (Deadly weapon).

The Police Department Features Wanted Wednesday on Facebook

• Name: Alex Andrew Yzaguirre
• Age: 36-years-old
• Description: Male, 5'7" tall, weighs 190 pounds

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If You Have Information on the Whereabouts of Alex Andrew Yzaguirre:

If you see this individual, do not approach. Please call dispatch right away so officers can respond and take this person into custody. Non-Emergency dispatch can be reached at 509-628-0333.

Anonymous tips can be left at kpdtips.com.

Consequences of Assault Second-Degree (Deadly Weapon)

Assault in the second degree with a deadly weapon is a serious felony charge applied when someone intentionally attacks or attempts to harm another using a weapon that can cause death or serious physical harm.

Second-degree assault in Washington is typically a Class B felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000.

If you see Alex Yzaguirre, call 9-1-1. Do NOT approach. You can call non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333 to report any information.

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Filed Under: Kennewick
Categories: Tri-Cities News, Featured