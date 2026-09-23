Kennewick Police are asking for your help to locate a dangerous suspect wanted for assault.

According to the Kennewick Police Department, Alex Andrew Yzaguirre is wanted for Assault 2nd-Degree (Deadly weapon).

The Police Department Features Wanted Wednesday on Facebook

• Name: Alex Andrew Yzaguirre

• Age: 36-years-old

• Description: Male, 5'7" tall, weighs 190 pounds

Read More: Travel Trailer Overturns at I-90 and West Broadway in Moses Lake

If You Have Information on the Whereabouts of Alex Andrew Yzaguirre:

If you see this individual, do not approach. Please call dispatch right away so officers can respond and take this person into custody. Non-Emergency dispatch can be reached at 509-628-0333.

Anonymous tips can be left at kpdtips.com.

Consequences of Assault Second-Degree (Deadly Weapon)

Assault in the second degree with a deadly weapon is a serious felony charge applied when someone intentionally attacks or attempts to harm another using a weapon that can cause death or serious physical harm.

Second-degree assault in Washington is typically a Class B felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000.

If you see Alex Yzaguirre, call 9-1-1. Do NOT approach. You can call non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333 to report any information.

Get our free mobile app

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)