A Kennewick man was arrested in Oregon after Police stopped him for speeding while intoxicated. The incident occurred near Baker County on Interstate 84.

Oregon State Police Clocked the Driver at 101 mph on Interstate 84

The Oregon State Police Trooper stopped Colton Magee Thomas of Kennewick, on Tuesday afternoon at abot 3:30 pm near the Campbell Street Interchange in Baker City.

As the OSP Trooper followed the speeding white sedan making rapid lane changes, he saw a white object tossed from the passenger side window.

Also Read: DUI Driver Hits 102 mph, Crashes, and Fights WSP Trooper

The object was a white sock that contained a white crystal substance, possible methamphetamine.

The Trooper noticed a strong odor of alcohol coming from Colton Thomas. Late, a breath sample showed Thomas had a blood alcohol level of 0.15.

Thomas Was Wanted on Fugitive Warrant Out of Benton County, Washington

After investigation, it was learned that Colton Thomas was wanted for a previous warrant.

Thomas was booked into the Baker County Jail on multiple charges, including:

• Driving under the influence of intoxicants

• Reckless driving

• Possession of methamphetamine

According to our news partner, the Baker City Herald, Thomas was arraigned in Baker County Circuit Court on Wednesday. He was taken back to the Baker County Jail on $50,000 bail.

Get our free mobile app

Thomas is due for his next court appearance on May 11th.

2023 Best Looking State Patrol Cars In (Almost) Every State For the past 10 years, the American Association of State Troopers has held a contest to determine which state has the best looking patrol cruiser. Nearly every state police agency submits their best photo of their sharpest patrol vehicle a chance to win the coveted cover photo on the association's annual calendar. From cop cars rushing through blizzards to vehicles on the Grand Ole Opry stage, here are this 2023's nominees. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli