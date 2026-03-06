101 mph: Kennewick Man’s Wild Ride Ends in Oregon Arrest
A Kennewick man was arrested in Oregon after Police stopped him for speeding while intoxicated. The incident occurred near Baker County on Interstate 84.
Oregon State Police Clocked the Driver at 101 mph on Interstate 84
The Oregon State Police Trooper stopped Colton Magee Thomas of Kennewick, on Tuesday afternoon at abot 3:30 pm near the Campbell Street Interchange in Baker City.
As the OSP Trooper followed the speeding white sedan making rapid lane changes, he saw a white object tossed from the passenger side window.
Also Read: DUI Driver Hits 102 mph, Crashes, and Fights WSP Trooper
The object was a white sock that contained a white crystal substance, possible methamphetamine.
The Trooper noticed a strong odor of alcohol coming from Colton Thomas. Late, a breath sample showed Thomas had a blood alcohol level of 0.15.
Thomas Was Wanted on Fugitive Warrant Out of Benton County, Washington
After investigation, it was learned that Colton Thomas was wanted for a previous warrant.
Thomas was booked into the Baker County Jail on multiple charges, including:
• Driving under the influence of intoxicants
• Reckless driving
• Possession of methamphetamine
According to our news partner, the Baker City Herald, Thomas was arraigned in Baker County Circuit Court on Wednesday. He was taken back to the Baker County Jail on $50,000 bail.
Thomas is due for his next court appearance on May 11th.
