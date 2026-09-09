The Grant County sheriff's Crime Reduction Team (CRT) arrested a Kennewick man for stealing an outboard boat motor in August. Cameras are everywhere.

FLOCK Cameras Were Used to Identify a Vehicle and Suspect

Deputies say two people entered Connelly Park after cutting the gate lock. While inside the park, the two stole a boat motor and loaded it into the back of a van. Using the FLOCK camera system, CRT deputies were able to identify the vehicle and at least one suspect.

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According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, Kennewick Police located the van and found the 48-year-old suspect on August 31. The Grant County Crime Reduction Team drove to Kennewick and took the suspect into custody. However, the other suspect was NOT located.

Justin Leatherwood Was Arrested and Booked Into the Grant County Jail

Leatherwood is facing multiple charges, including:

• Investigation of first-degree theft

• Second-degree criminal trespass

• Third-degree malicious mischief

A Second Suspect Remains on the Loose

Authorities continue to search for the second suspect. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Grant County Sheriff's Office at 509-762-1160.

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