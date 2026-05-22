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Kennewick Police have taken a graffiti tagger off the street. The suspect is accused of causing several thousands of dollars worth of damage to local property.

The Suspect Was Arrested Friday Morning at a Kennewick Home

At about 9:45 am, Detectives and Officers with the Kennewick Police Department executed a residential search warrant in the 2000 block of South Tacoma Street. According to the Police Department:

41-year-old Justin Tallant has been applying the graffiti tag “Slip” and “Lush” in the City of Kennewick. Over $9,000 worth of damage occurred from this graffiti.

Tallant was found inside the home and arrested for Malicious Mischief 1st Degree. He was booked into the Benton County Jail.

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Numerous pieces of evidence were seized during a search of the home.

The Suspect Joins the Growing List of Identified Graffiti Taggers

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After investigation, graffiti taggers using the monikers "Kapo", "Gomer", and "Yuck", have all been identified an charged. However, graffiti in our area is like a never-ending story. It just goes on.

The Search Continues for More Graffiti Taggers

This remains an active investigation. Kennewick Police are searching for several more graffiti taggers. If you know the identity of a specific graffiti tagger, you can submit an anonymous tip here.

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