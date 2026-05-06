Kennewick Police are asking for the public's help to find a dangerous felon.

This Week's Wanted Wednesday Suspect Is 21-Year Old Angel Morales-Perez

According to the Kennewick Police Department, Morales-Perez was recently charged with Rape in the 2nd Degree. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

• Name: Angel Morales-Perez

• Age: 21-year-old male

• Description: 5’08”, 145 lbs.

• Warrant: Felony & Misdemeanor

• Original charges: Rape 2nd Degree, Harassment, & Assault 4th Degree - $51,000 bail

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In Washington State, Rape in the Second Degree Is a Felony

Second-degree rape is a felony involving non-consensual sexual intercourse. It typically involves forcible compulsion, and the victim's incapacity to consent due to age, mental disability, or intoxication.

First-degree often involves deadly weapons, severe injury, or kidnapping.

If you see Angel Morales-Perez do NOT approach. Call 9-1-1. You can also leave an anonymous tip at kpdtips.com.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Angel Morales-Perez, please call the Kennewick Police Department at 509-628-0333.

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Kennewick Police thank you for your help in locating this dangerous suspect. The more people share the post, the sooner Police can get this criminal off the street, and back into custody.

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