Kadlec Regional Medical Center is honored to be recognized as the best in central Washington.

U.S. News and World report recently released the 2025-2026 rankings of Best Hospitals in its 36th year of the annual study.

The publication recognizes hospitals at both the state and metro level. This year, 504 Best Regional Hospitals are recognized across 49 states and 95 metro areas that have demonstrated superior outcomes.

“For most Americans, health care decisions are made close to home. The Best Regional Hospitals rankings underscore the difference high-performing local medical centers make,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. Harder added, “These local hospital rankings, entirely performance-driven, equip individuals and their families, in consultation with their medical providers, to choose the highest quality care available in their own communities.”

Kadlec Is Recognized as High Performing in 10 Specialties and Procedures

Kadlec opened in 1944 as a hospital caring for Hanford area workers and their families.

Today, Kadlec Regional Medical Center provides health care to a half million people throughout Southeastern Washington and Northeastern Oregon. According to Kadlec:

An overall rating of "high performing" indicates a hospital was significantly better than the national average in a given procedure or condition. The "best regional" rank is determined by a hospital’s performance in the adult specialty rankings analysis and by its scores across each of the 20 procedure and condition areas U.S. News & World Report evaluates.

