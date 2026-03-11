Local Jersey Mike's are supporting Special Olympics Washington, and across the country.

Buy a Sub and Support Special Olympics Athletes

Special Olympics Washington via Facebook Special Olympics Washington via Facebook loading...

Jersey Mike's Month of Giving Supports Local Charities Selected by Franchise Owners

It's the company's biggest annual charity campaign, running every March. Thousands of Jersey Mike's locations in the U.S. and Canada participate, raising millions of dollars for local charities.

Special Olympics Washington via Facebook Special Olympics Washington via Facebook loading...

This is the 16th annual Month of Giving campaign. Throughout the month, customers can round up their purchase to the nearest dollar, or donate in $1, $3, or $5 amounts at participating Jersey Mike's locations. Sometimes, a larger donation can be made, depending on the store.

These donations will support Special Olympics Washington athletes and the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games in Minnesota, taking place June 20 through June 26.

The Biggest Event Is Jersey Mike's Annual Day of Giving on Wednesday, March 25th

Special Olympics Washington via Facebook Special Olympics Washington via Facebook loading...

Every participating Jersey Mike's location will donate 100% of the day's sales to support Special Olympics programs and the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games.

Also Read: New Sub Shop in Richland Opens to Rave Reviews

Jersey Mike's Month of Giving Campaign Launched in 2011, and Has Raised Millions.

Jersey Mike's has raised more than $143 million for various charities. In 2022, the company raised a record breaking $20 million for Special Olympics State Programs and the Special Olympics USA Games.

Get our free mobile app

This year, Jersey Mike's is hoping to set a new record while supporting athletes.

LOOK: Top pizza chains in the US 30 biggest pizza chains in the country based on annual sales in 2023. Some are classic fast-food franchises, customizable and deliverable to our doorsteps in less than 60 minutes; others are brick-and-mortar family joints. To help you find your next slice, Stacker examined PMQ Pizza Magazine's 2025 Pizza Power report to round up thein the country based on annual sales in 2023. Some are classic fast-food franchises, customizable and deliverable to our doorsteps in less than 60 minutes; others are brick-and-mortar family joints. Gallery Credit: Stacker