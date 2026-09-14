We've been reading about possible lay-offs for months, and now, a popular burger chain confirms a closure in Washington State.

Jack in the Box in Everett Close Close Permanently on October 10, 2026

According to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN), all 24 employees of the Jack in the Box restaurant located at 1505 SE Everett Mall Way will be losing their jobs. The employees were notified via a written notice on August 11, 2026.

In 2025, the Chain Announced It Would Close 150-200 Underperforming Locations

As part of the chain's Jack on Track plan, the company was to shutter 80-120 stores by the end of 2025. The company is working to boost revenue and cut costs.

Read More: FLOCK Cameras Help Catch Kennewick Man Accused of Stealing Boat Motor

Recenty, Jack in the Box Inc. Appointed a New President

Jack in the Box Inc. (“Jack in the Box” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JACK), today announced its Board of Directors has appointed Taylor Montgomery as President, effective September 14, 2026. In this newly created role, Montgomery will lead Jack in the Box’s brand strategy, with a focus on driving sustainable sales growth, improving franchisee profitability, and positioning the Company for long-term success.

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

While restructuring has older locations closing, after a three-year wait, the chain did open a new restaurant last June in Battle Creek, Michigan.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: The top burger restaurant chains in America Stacker gathered YouGov Ratings to rank the top 20 burger restaurant chains in America, according to customers in the third quarter of 2024. Gallery Credit: Stacker