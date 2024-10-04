It Can Sound Like a Harmless Bird But It’s Really One of WA’s Most Feared Predators

I was surprised to learn that besides growling, hissing, purring, and screaming, cougars chirp. Yes, like a bird or a small animal.

Why do cougars chirp?

For the most part, cougars are quiet predators who make their way through the wilderness hunting for their next meal. They make a variety of sounds to communicate, one of those is chirping. Cougars chirp to locate offspring and family members. They use the high-pitch chirp because it cuts through thick brush and travels long distances. Here's an example of the sound from Blazing Trails Blog on YouTube.

Never hike alone in the Washington wilderness

If you like to hike in the Washington wilderness it’s unlikely that you’ll ever run into a cougar but you should always remain aware and look for signs they could be near. According to the Washington State Department of Wildlife, you can avoid an encounter by following a few safeguards:

Never hike alone. Hike in groups and make noise to alert wildlife of your presence. A surprised mountain lion will get defensive.

Avoid hiking after dark. Time your return to your vehicle before sunset.

Never allow small children to venture too far ahead or behind you. Keep them close.

If you see a dead animal or carcass – stay away from it. It’s likely a mountain lion’s meal and it will defend it.

Look for tracks, scratched trees and posts, and partially covered droppings.

Keep pets on a leash. A dog that encounters a wild animal like a cougar or a bear can become frightened and lead the predator back to you, making it your problem. Not a good situation.

What should I do if I encounter a Cougar?

Encountering a cougar by surprise in the wilderness would likely raise the hair on the back of your neck, and how you react is key to avoiding an attack. The first thing to remember is to remain calm. NEVER run or turn your back! Running could trigger the cougar’s chase-prey instinct. If you have small children pick them up immediately. Make yourself as big as possible and face the animal with direct eye contact. Raise your arms (slowly) and if you have a jacket, open it to make yourself look larger, and talk loudly to avoid looking like prey.

If the cougar doesn’t retreat they suggest throwing rocks or sticks at the animal while backing away slowly. The more distance you give the animal the more it will feel like it can retreat.

What do I do if a mountain lion attacks me?

Cougar attacks in Washington are rare. There have only been 2 fatalities from cougar attacks in Washington over the last 100 years, and only 20 recorded encounters. If you are attacked the Washington Department of Wildlife recommends you fight with everything you have – your fists, sticks, pepper spray, or other weapon, targeting the cougar’s eyes and face. Be aggressive and try and remain on your feet. The video below from the Washington State Department of Wildlife explains these steps in detail.