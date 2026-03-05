Major I-405 Closure in Bothell Set for Two Weekends
Washington motorists beware: I-405 in Bothell is set to close in both directions for two upcoming weekends.
Plan Ahead: I-405 to Close Near SR 522 for Two Weekends
Travelers should expect 2-to-3 mile backups on I-405 during the full closures.
WSDOT issued a statement on March 2nd, notifying motorists of the closures set to happen over the first two weekends in March. The closures will allow crews to remove the remaining northbound I-405 ramps over SR 522.
The First Closure is Set for 6 PM on Saturday, March 7th
All lanes of northbound I-405 at the SR 522 Interchange, and all lanes of southbound I-405 from SR 207 to SR 522 will be closed until 4 am Monday, March 9th.
READ MORE: How Proper Gear Can Enhance Motorcycle Riding Safety
The Next Closure is Set for 9 PM on Friday, March 13th
Crews will close all lanes of northbound I-405 at SR 522, and all southbound lanes from SR 527 to SR 522. All lanes of southbound I-405 could reopen as ealy as 9 am on sunday, March 15th, depending on the crew's progress. However, the lanes may remain closed until 4 am on Monday, March 16th.
The closures are necessary to complete work on the I-405/Brickyard to SR 527 Improvement Project, which expands and enhances 4.5 miles of I-405 through Bothell.
“We learned a lot during the removal of the first few sections of these ramps over SR 522,” said I-405/SR 167 Program Administrator Lisa Hodgson. “Now we need to close I-405 to remove the remaining portions of ramp. Leveraging our lessons learned from the previous ramp sections, we are able to reduce the time we plan to fully close I-405 on both weekends. However, we still expect these closures to have significant impacts to regional travel.”
WSDOT says travelers should expect 2-to-3 mile backups on I-405 during the full closures.
LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving
Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli
LOOK: Here are the states where you are most likely to hit an animal
Gallery Credit: Dom DiFurio & Jacob Osborn