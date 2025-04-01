Under New Bill: Hunting and Fishing in Washington May Cost More

Have you heard the news? If a new bill becomes law in Washington state, fees to hunt and fish could be going up.

Senate Bill 5583 Is Calling for a Substantial Increase in Fishing and Hunting Fees.

The bill narrowly passed in the Senate on Wednesday. If passed by the House of Representatives, and the bill becomes law, the increased fees would be effective on July 1st, the first time for an increase since 2011.

The bill has the potential to bring in more than $19.6 million in the next year, despite a possible decline in license sales because of the increased prices.

Supporter of the bill, Senator Marko Liias, of Edmonds, believes hunting and fishing fees are falling behind. According to The Center Square:

“This bill proposes to make an inflationary adjustment. It’s a big adjustment, but inflation has been significant over the last 15 years to keep up with those costs,” Liias said on the Senate floor, “and as the amendment alluded, it also charts a sustainable path forward.”

However, the Proposed Bill Would Also Establish Reduced Rates for Seniors.

Seniors at least 70-years old would be able to hunt and fish with an estimated 66% savings from the regular license fee, depending on the option purchased.

Currently, a license to hunt deer, elk, bear, and mountain lion, would increase from $97.50 to $117.30 for residents. You can read more see what the increases would look like, here.

If Senate Bill 5583 passes the House and becomes law, the increased fees will take effect July 1st.

