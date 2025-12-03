After 7-years, and extensive investigation, Kennewick Police detectives along with multiiple law enforcement agencies tracked down a wanted murder suspect.

On October 26th, 2018, Hunter Black Was Murdered in His Kennewick Home.

Kennewick Police Department via Facebook

The 18-year-old lost his life during a home invasion robbery at his residence. Black was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the Kennewick Police Department:

Yesterday, with the assistance of the FBI, Kennewick Police Detectives tracked down the final outstanding suspect, 26-year-old Kavonte Conley, to a house in Pasco. The Tri City Regional SWAT team and Pasco PD helped our investigators get him in custody and he was booked into the Benton County Jail for Murder in the 1st Degree.

Two of three suspects were located and arrested in 2022 and 2023. They are serving prison sentences for the crime. Lawrence Isaiah Groce was arrested in April of 2022 in King County. Washington State Patrol received a call reporting two vehicles traveling on I-5 near I-405 were shooting at each other.

Kennewick Police continued to investigate and obtained probable cause to arrest Groce. DNA evidence connected Groce to the murder weapon. He was transported to back to Benton County to face charges for Black's murder.

An Arrest Warrant Was Issued for Kavonte Conley in 2022 for Murder 1.

Conley continued to actively avoid arrest until he was located in Pasco on Tuesday.

Kennewick Police remind you that if you can help with any information, to contact them at 509-628-0333, or leave an anonymous tip at www.kpdtips.com.

