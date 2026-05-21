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WDFW received a call recently about an unwanted guest in a resident's home.

The Homeowner Reported a Marmot Was Living in Her Attic

This particular guest performed some unruly acts, and reinforcement was necessary. According to WDFW:

This marmot had the audacity to not only chew a hole in the roof and stick her head out like she pays the mortgage, but also chew through wildlife screen placed over the hole, then chewed a second hole in the roof when the first was covered with metal!

While marmots are generally harmless to humans, these over-sized rodents (about the size of a housecat), are known for their ear-piercing warning whistles.

This time of year, it is NOT out of the ordinary for small animals to find their way into your home's crawlspaces, garages, or under a deck to make nests and have babies.

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A Wildlife Control Operator Was Called in to Evict the Stubborn Animal

It managed to avoid three traps in the attic but eventually wandered out and into a trap with a one-way door that had been secured to the roof. End of story? No. Apparently this marmot didn’t know the meaning of “one way” because it somehow got out of the trap. The homeowner and WCO were equally stubborn though and the marmot was finally confined to a trap it couldn’t get out of.

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A check of the attic showed the marmot didn't leave anything, like babies, behind.

WOW: 19 Exotic-Looking Animals Surprisingly Found in America While some are native and others arrived by accident, there are animals living quite happily in the U.S. that will make you say, “No way!” From seriously big cats to the pinkest bird you’ve ever seen, here are some of the most exotic creatures calling America home. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz