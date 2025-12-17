WSDOT via Facebook WSDOT via Facebook loading...

Due to severe flooding damage, US Highwway 2 at Tumwater Canyon will remain closed for months. A portion of the road was washed away into the Wenatchee River. There is no timeline for reopening.

The 49-mile stretch of road between Skykomish and Leavenworth has been closed since last week. The popular road over Stevens Pass is how travelers make their way to the popular town of Leavenworth, and the Stevens Pass ski resort.

WSDOT Is Emphasizing the Importance of Adhering to ROAD CLOSED Signs.

The road is closed because it’s dangerous, not because we love closing roads. If debris slides onto the highway as you ride by, if the earth under the road falls into the river, if you ‘round a bend and slam into a log you didn’t expect… We and our partners WILL come to your aid, but that’s personnel, equipment, and resources being diverted away from the areas that need them most.

Road crews have been working nonstop, stacking sandbags, clearing debris, assessing damage, and making repairs. WSDOT reminds people:

Do not drive in standing water, and do not go around Road Closed signs - whether you’re in a car, on a bike, on foot, or on a hoverboard.

Both the Town and Ski Resort Will Face Financial Challenges Due to the Road Closure.

Leavenworth is a very popular destination for holiday visitors. The town's Christmastown Village of Lights festival was canceled this past weekend due to a power outage, downed trees, and powerlines. Anyone planning a holiday trip to Leavenworth is encouraged to visit Leavenworth.org.

