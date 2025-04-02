Here’s Why Oregon’s Santiam Wagon Road Should Be Your Next Hiking Adventure!

The Pacific Northwest is known for its endless hiking trails and stunning natural beauty. The Santiam Wagon Road, built as a toll road in the 1860s, was the only way over the Cascade Mountains for nearly 70 years. Providing ranchers and settlers access to Central Oregon – mostly moving livestock and goods.

The route followed an old Native American path that stretched over 400 miles. Today, the area offers hikers a historical and beautiful 4.7-mile round trip hike, with stops at House Rock Falls and other features along the South Santiam River.

How do I get to the Santiam Wagon Road hiking trail?

The trailhead to the Santiam Wagon Road and hike to House Rock is just outside the small town of Cascadia, Oregon – which is east of the town of Sweet Home. So, if you’re planning a visit from Washington, plan on a 4 to 5-hour drive (directions).

The trail is open all year, and during your hike, you will run across a cave, a waterfall, and giant mossy rocks, all surrounded by a stunning forest backdrop.

The 5-mile in-and-out hike will take most people about 2 hours to complete. As the popular hiking site All Trails notes, dogs are allowed and can be off-leash on parts of the hike, so by all means, bring the pooch along. There is camping available.

If you’re looking for beauty and history in Oregon, put this one on your hiking bucket list. Check out the video from the Hiking Oregon YouTube channel and two other amazing hikes in Oregon below.

