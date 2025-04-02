Here&#8217;s Why Oregon’s Santiam Wagon Road Should Be Your Next Hiking Adventure!

Here’s Why Oregon’s Santiam Wagon Road Should Be Your Next Hiking Adventure!

Credit: Screenshot Hiking Oregon YouTube Channel

The Pacific Northwest is known for its endless hiking trails and stunning natural beauty. The Santiam Wagon Road, built as a toll road in the 1860s, was the only way over the Cascade Mountains for nearly 70 years. Providing ranchers and settlers access to Central Oregon – mostly moving livestock and goods.

Credit: Screenshot Hiking Oregon YouTube Channel
loading...

The route followed an old Native American path that stretched over 400 miles. Today, the area offers hikers a historical and beautiful 4.7-mile round trip hike, with stops at House Rock Falls and other features along the South Santiam River.

How do I get to the Santiam Wagon Road hiking trail?

Credit: Screenshot Hiking Oregon YouTube Channel
loading...

The trailhead to the Santiam Wagon Road and hike to House Rock is just outside the small town of Cascadia, Oregon – which is east of the town of Sweet Home. So, if you’re planning a visit from Washington, plan on a 4 to 5-hour drive (directions).

The trail is open all year, and during your hike, you will run across a cave, a waterfall, and giant mossy rocks, all surrounded by a stunning forest backdrop.

Credit: Screenshot Hiking Oregon YouTube Channel
loading...

 

The 5-mile in-and-out hike will take most people about 2 hours to complete. As the popular hiking site All Trails notes, dogs are allowed and can be off-leash on parts of the hike, so by all means, bring the pooch along. There is camping available.

If you’re looking for beauty and history in Oregon, put this one on your hiking bucket list. Check out the video from the Hiking Oregon YouTube channel and two other amazing hikes in Oregon below.

Experience One of the Most Scenic Hikes on the Oregon Coast

In 1806 Captain Clark of the Corps of Discovery described what is now Ecola State Park in Oregon as “…the grandest and most pleasing prospects which my eyes ever surveyed…”. I completely agree with Captain Clark and that’s why I make it a point to visit the park, which is near Cannon Beach, each year. And, there’s no better time than right now! Scroll down and take a gander at nature's glory.

Gallery Credit: Paul Drake

This Hike in the Columbia River Gorge is a Must Experience

The Labyrinth to Coyote Wall Loop. It runs 6.7 miles with an elevation gain of 1,489 feet. It features a waterfall, lava tube, rock formations, and incredible views. It’s heavily trafficked with hikers and mountain bikers on weekends and dogs are welcome on a leash. Beware, you’ll need good hiking shoes as a good portion of the trail is very rocky. It’s open all year round, but the experts recommend day use from March to November.  

Gallery Credit: Paul Drake

Filed Under: Oregon, hiking
Categories: Featured

More From 610 KONA